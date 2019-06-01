Bank of America Downgrades JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR (JBAXY) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JBAXY. Citigroup cut JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group cut JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

OTCMKTS JBAXY opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $12.33.

About JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR

Julius Baer Group Ltd. provides private banking products and services to private clients, family offices, and external asset managers primarily in Switzerland, rest of Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers various structured products; and discretionary mandate, investment advisory, Lombard lending, real estate advisory and financing, custody, online trading, and wealth planning, as well as securities, foreign exchange, and precious metals trading and advisory services.

