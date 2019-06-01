Bank of America Lowers Restoration Hardware (RH) Price Target to $75.00

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Monday, March 18th. Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Friday, March 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Restoration Hardware from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Restoration Hardware in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an in-line rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Restoration Hardware from $200.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restoration Hardware has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.83.

Shares of RH stock opened at $85.15 on Tuesday. Restoration Hardware has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $164.49. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.17. Restoration Hardware had a return on equity of 522.94% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Restoration Hardware will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Restoration Hardware stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

