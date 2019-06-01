Bank of Hawaii Has $569,000 Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 276.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,985,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.7% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,139,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,707,000 after buying an additional 81,120 shares in the last quarter.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $142.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.31 and a 52-week high of $154.06.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 49.21%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

