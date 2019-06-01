Barclays Boosts Anaplan (PLAN) Price Target to $43.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Anaplan to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anaplan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.92.

Shares of PLAN opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $44.90.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $75.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.66 million. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, insider Frank Calderoni sold 48,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $1,827,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Ying Xian Chung sold 21,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $885,878.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,513 shares of company stock worth $7,964,854 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter worth about $79,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

