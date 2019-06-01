BB&T Corp Reduces Holdings in 3M Co (MMM)

BB&T Corp reduced its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $19,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of 3M by 220.0% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 35.2% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 66.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM stock opened at $159.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $159.63 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 57.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is 55.07%.

In other 3M news, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $1,218,214.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 268,188 shares in the company, valued at $55,724,102.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joaquin Delgado sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total value of $916,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $559,260. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $184.00 price objective on 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $189.00 to $188.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $221.00 price objective on 3M and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.83.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

