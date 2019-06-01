Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apple by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,188,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,846,307,000 after buying an additional 3,452,792 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 26,144,522 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,901,864,000 after purchasing an additional 454,086 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Apple by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,833,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,703,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,674 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,766,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,013,786,000 after purchasing an additional 417,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,620,004 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,321,786,000 after purchasing an additional 108,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.86, for a total value of $7,380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,168,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,344,153.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 56,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.36, for a total value of $11,866,617.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,187 shares in the company, valued at $31,803,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,549 shares of company stock worth $29,300,960 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $175.07 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $233.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $228.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.35.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

