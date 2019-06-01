Benchmark’s (BMK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Benchmark (LON:BMK) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 92 ($1.20) price target on the stock.

Shares of BMK opened at GBX 43 ($0.56) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $239.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.78. Benchmark has a 12 month low of GBX 39 ($0.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 66 ($0.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Get Benchmark alerts:

About Benchmark

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge for the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Animal Health, Benchmark Genetics, Advanced Animal Nutrition, and All Other segments. The Animal Health segment provides veterinary and environmental diagnostics services, and animal health products to aquaculture, as well as manufactures licensed veterinary vaccines and components.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.