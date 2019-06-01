Berenberg Bank Upgrades Axel Springer (AXELF) to Hold

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Axel Springer (OTCMKTS:AXELF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Axel Springer in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Axel Springer stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. Axel Springer has a fifty-two week low of $56.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60.

About Axel Springer

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company primarily in Europe and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Classifieds Media, News Media, and Marketing Media. The Classifieds Media segment operates a portfolio of online classified portals in the areas of real estate, jobs, cars, and general.

