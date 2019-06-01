BidaskClub Downgrades Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) to Sell

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

EGLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.40 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $7.00 price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $6.14.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.72 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 4.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 45,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $241,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,147,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,079,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp purchased 20,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $94,741.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,211,729 shares of company stock valued at $5,427,039 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3,224.5% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 26,109,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $120,365,000 after purchasing an additional 25,324,173 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,777,474 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 681,470 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,686,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 666,715 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,686,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 666,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 334,039 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

