Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%.

Big Lots has increased its dividend by an average of 16.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Big Lots has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Big Lots to earn $3.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Shares of BIG opened at $27.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.22. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen M. Haffer sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $58,548.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,432 shares in the company, valued at $264,356.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $194,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,380 shares of company stock worth $434,290 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.54.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/01/big-lots-inc-big-to-issue-0-30-quarterly-dividend.html.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.