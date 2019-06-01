Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) Earns Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their hold rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $46.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $49.13 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.18.

BHVN stock opened at $56.46 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $65.64.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.32) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Declan Doogan sold 11,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $599,985.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 373,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,075,388.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vlad Coric sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $5,009,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,138 shares of company stock valued at $16,285,715 in the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

