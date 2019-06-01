BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) Given a $25.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $25.00 target price on BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BTAI. ValuEngine cut BioXcel Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $21.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $125,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $443,000. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

