Bitcoin Private Achieves Market Cap of $1.30 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 1st. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00003255 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, Altcoin Trader, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $4,067.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.01024708 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00338697 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00130369 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00021514 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001480 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,724,962 coins and its circulating supply is 4,695,416 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TradeOgre, TOPBTC, Altcoin Trader, Nanex, Exrates, Sistemkoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.