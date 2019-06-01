BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,064,149 Shares of PTC Inc (PTC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,536,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064,149 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of PTC worth $1,155,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in PTC by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 348,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,031,000 after acquiring an additional 16,510 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in PTC by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 567,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,283,000 after acquiring an additional 268,434 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in PTC by 204.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in PTC by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

In other PTC news, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $1,335,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total value of $74,548.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,368.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,705,488. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered PTC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

Shares of PTC opened at $84.06 on Friday. PTC Inc has a 52-week low of $76.67 and a 52-week high of $107.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. PTC had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,064,149 Shares of PTC Inc (PTC)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/01/blackrock-inc-acquires-1064149-shares-of-ptc-inc-ptc.html.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.