BlackRock Inc. Sells 584,544 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,686,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 584,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Skyworks Solutions worth $1,046,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6,143.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,733,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,234,000 after purchasing an additional 242,983 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,441,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $163,596,000 after purchasing an additional 139,555 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,410,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $161,558,000 after acquiring an additional 558,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $143,886,000 after acquiring an additional 712,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.28.

In other news, CTO Peter L. Gammel sold 2,250 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $174,217.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter L. Gammel sold 1,881 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $175,929.93. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,315 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,691. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $66.63 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $104.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $810.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.93%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

