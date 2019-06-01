BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC) Receives $16.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.88.

TCPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

TCPC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.27. The stock had a trading volume of 240,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,992. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $846.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $48.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

