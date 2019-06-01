BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst PLC (LON:BCI) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:BCI opened at GBX 317 ($4.14) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.34. BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst has a 52-week low of GBX 3.12 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 345 ($4.51). The firm has a market cap of $324.80 million and a P/E ratio of 18.01.

In related news, insider Jane Lewis acquired 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.16) per share, for a total transaction of £4,963.98 ($6,486.32).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/01/bmo-capital-incm-invstmnt-trst-plc-announces-dividend-of-gbx-2-55-bci.html.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.