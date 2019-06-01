BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 2.55 (BCI)

BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst PLC (LON:BCI) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:BCI opened at GBX 317 ($4.14) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.34. BMO Capital Incm Invstmnt Trst has a 52-week low of GBX 3.12 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 345 ($4.51). The firm has a market cap of $324.80 million and a P/E ratio of 18.01.
In related news, insider Jane Lewis acquired 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.16) per share, for a total transaction of £4,963.98 ($6,486.32).
