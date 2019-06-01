BMO Capital Markets Trims Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Target Price to $250.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.91% from the stock’s current price.

PANW has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Gabelli lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.91 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.42.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $200.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.89, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.84. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $160.08 and a fifty-two week high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The network technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $726.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.89 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.37, for a total transaction of $400,364.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,610,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $818,831.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,442.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,844 shares of company stock valued at $58,586,545. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,709,183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,736,571,000 after buying an additional 94,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,453,457 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,324,534,000 after purchasing an additional 224,298 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,484,150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,089,110,000 after purchasing an additional 179,700 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,734,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $664,045,000 after purchasing an additional 77,503 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,155,831 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $280,728,000 after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

