BMO Capital Markets Upgrades CannTrust (CTST) to Outperform

CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bloom Burton raised shares of CannTrust from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CannTrust in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.69 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CannTrust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Paradigm Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CannTrust in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.73.

CannTrust stock opened at C$5.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $592.64 million, a PE ratio of -47.91 and a beta of 4.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CannTrust has a 1 year low of C$4.35 and a 1 year high of C$11.97.

CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.14. CannTrust had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of C$16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CannTrust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of CannTrust in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CannTrust in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CannTrust in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CannTrust in the first quarter valued at $94,000. 7.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CannTrust

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

