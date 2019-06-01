BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 1,624 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 235.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSBC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 1,175.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 738.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 436.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSBC stock opened at $55.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $61.65. The firm has a market cap of $783.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

GSBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, CEO Joseph W. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total value of $56,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,220.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,230 shares of company stock valued at $816,751 in the last quarter. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Great Southern Bancorp Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

