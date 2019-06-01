Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.48% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Booz Allen reported strong fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 results, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate on both earnings and revenues. The company is in the process of implementing Vision 2020 which is aimed at achieving sustainable long-term growth.The company is witnessing significantly higher backlog growth, shift in talent to more technical expertise and a strong performance in the global commercial market. Booz Allen is also focusing on innovation areas such as Machine Intelligence and Directed Energy, thereby ensuring business development over the long haul. The stock has outperformed its industry over the past year. On the flip side, Booz Allen is seeing an escalation in capital expenditure as it has increased investments in facilities, systems, infrastructure and technology. Seasonality continues to weigh on the company's profitability.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BAH. Wells Fargo & Co set a $58.00 price target on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.78.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $63.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $42.24 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $825,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth about $56,685,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,216,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,961 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 949.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,289,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,271 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,725,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,205 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,819,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

