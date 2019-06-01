Bremer Bank National Association Acquires Shares of 1,486 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,486 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 152.0% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 494 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 611 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

CTSH opened at $61.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $56.73 and a 52-week high of $83.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

CTSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.55.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CEO Brian Humphries purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.09 per share, with a total value of $1,160,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $29,224.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,820 shares of company stock worth $3,402,075. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

