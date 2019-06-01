Bremer Bank National Association Takes Position in AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)

Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,062,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AFLAC by 12.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,235,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,766,000 after purchasing an additional 696,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in AFLAC by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 347,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on AFLAC to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on AFLAC from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on AFLAC from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.09.

AFL opened at $51.30 on Friday. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $52.45. The company has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. AFLAC had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Wayne Johnson sold 3,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $147,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,643.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,763 shares of company stock valued at $9,723,019. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

