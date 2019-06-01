BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 4,040 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 19.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,438 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 620.5% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 227,533 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,526,000 after acquiring an additional 195,951 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $2,130,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,262,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,376,000 after acquiring an additional 324,080 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ opened at $125.55 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $113.52 and a 1 year high of $184.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.44. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $508.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $202.00 target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.06.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul Treacy sold 1,060 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.41, for a total value of $143,534.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,837.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew P. Young sold 1,152 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.41, for a total value of $155,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,240,367. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

