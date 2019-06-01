Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,385,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $416,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Broadcom by 555.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.34.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 14,494 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.45, for a total transaction of $4,282,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.27, for a total transaction of $5,825,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,824 shares of company stock valued at $26,390,919 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded down $4.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $251.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,219,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,868. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $197.46 and a twelve month high of $323.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

