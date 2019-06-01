Brokerages Expect Ares Capital Co. (ARCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $362.49 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will report $362.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $355.60 million to $371.71 million. Ares Capital posted sales of $333.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.96 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 59.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

ARCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. National Securities lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

In related news, Director Bates Ann Torre purchased 9,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.61 per share, with a total value of $171,257.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 5,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $98,812.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 15,965 shares of company stock valued at $280,478. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 656.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 50.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 37.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCC traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $17.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,261,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,772. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.65. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

