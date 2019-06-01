Brokerages Expect Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (JRSH) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Jerash Holdings (US)’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.05. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jerash Holdings (US) will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jerash Holdings (US).

Several brokerages have recently commented on JRSH. ValuEngine downgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Capital began coverage on Jerash Holdings (US) in a report on Monday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Jerash Holdings (US) in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ JRSH remained flat at $$6.90 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,320. Jerash Holdings has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $10.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 113,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 73,133 shares during the last quarter. 3.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

