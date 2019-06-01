Brokerages Expect Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $337.10 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) will announce sales of $337.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $330.30 million to $343.00 million. Sleep Number posted sales of $316.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $426.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.53 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 92.30%. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNBR shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Sleep Number to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In other Sleep Number news, CFO David R. Callen acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.57 per share, with a total value of $67,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suresh Krishna sold 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $647,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,074 shares of company stock worth $2,802,558. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Sleep Number by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sleep Number by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

Sleep Number stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.81. 428,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,586. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $49.56.

Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

