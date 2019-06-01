Brokerages Set $9.36 Price Target for CannTrust Holdings Inc (CTST)

CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.14 (Strong Buy) from the seven analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and six have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. CannTrust’s rating score has improved by 24% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $9.36 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.03) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CannTrust an industry rank of 72 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CTST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bloom Burton reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating on shares of CannTrust in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CannTrust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on CannTrust in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.69 price objective for the company. Paradigm Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CannTrust in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CannTrust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CannTrust during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of CannTrust during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CannTrust during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of CannTrust during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of CannTrust during the first quarter valued at $94,000. 7.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTST stock traded down C$0.21 on Monday, reaching C$5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,608,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,877. CannTrust has a 12-month low of C$4.35 and a 12-month high of C$11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.91 and a beta of 4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.14. CannTrust had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of C$16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 114.9% on a year-over-year basis.

About CannTrust

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

