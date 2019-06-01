Brokerages Set Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA) Target Price at $21.36

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.36.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BWS Financial cut their target price on shares of Avaya from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Avaya in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Avaya stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $12.58. 2,842,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,040. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Avaya has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $23.40.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.47 million. Avaya had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avaya will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Avaya by 154.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 371,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after buying an additional 225,603 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Avaya by 388.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 840,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,141,000 after buying an additional 668,038 shares during the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avaya by 48.6% during the first quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 4,879,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,118,000 after buying an additional 1,595,887 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the first quarter valued at about $20,120,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the first quarter valued at about $7,950,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

