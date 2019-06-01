Brokerages Set Cybg Plc (CYBG) Target Price at $240.44

Cybg Plc (LON:CYBG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 240.44 ($3.14).

CYBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised Cybg to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 248 ($3.24) to GBX 184 ($2.40) in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Cybg in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cybg from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cybg from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cybg from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

CYBG stock traded down GBX 2.15 ($0.03) on Friday, reaching GBX 183 ($2.39). 2,896,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,000. Cybg has a twelve month low of GBX 172.10 ($2.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 367 ($4.80). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a PE ratio of -25.77.

About Cybg

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

