Brokerages Set Imperial Brands PLC (IMB) Price Target at $3,075.83

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,075.83 ($40.19).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IMB shares. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.43) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

LON:IMB traded down GBX 34.40 ($0.45) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,915 ($25.02). 3,941,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion and a PE ratio of 11.78. Imperial Brands has a twelve month low of GBX 1,915 ($25.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,009 ($39.32).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a GBX 31.28 ($0.41) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.61%.

In other news, insider Matthew Phillips sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,640 ($34.50), for a total value of £111,804 ($146,091.73).

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

