Brokerages Set Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (LBRT) Price Target at $22.89

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.89.

LBRT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 61,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,042,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,309 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,153 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 144.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,769,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,479 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 885.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,487,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,610 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,185,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 292,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,182,000.

NYSE:LBRT traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.75. 657,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,363. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $23.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.07.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

