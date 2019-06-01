Brokerages Set Regions Financial Corp (RF) PT at $17.25

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RF. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. FIG Partners reissued a “market-perform” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Regions Financial stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.83. The company had a trading volume of 12,063,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,828,077. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 30,877 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $469,021.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,882.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 61,756 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $941,779.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,510 shares of company stock worth $1,889,394. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,679,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,509,000 after acquiring an additional 668,741 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,604,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,420,000 after acquiring an additional 286,879 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,774,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,761,000 after acquiring an additional 99,218 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,410,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,460,000 after acquiring an additional 786,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,362,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

