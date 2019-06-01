Brokerages Set ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Price Target at $268.24

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $270.68.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ServiceNow to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Scarpelli sold 25,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.41, for a total transaction of $7,210,540.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,937.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.46, for a total value of $5,246,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,074.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,944 shares of company stock valued at $30,364,169 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in ServiceNow by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $261.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,490. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $147.63 and a twelve month high of $281.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,309.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. ServiceNow had a positive return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $788.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.