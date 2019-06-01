Brokers Set Expectations for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (CRZO)

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report released on Tuesday, May 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Williams Capital set a $19.00 target price on Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Carrizo Oil & Gas to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CRZO opened at $10.18 on Friday. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $31.57. The firm has a market cap of $941.69 million, a PE ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 49.20%. The business had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Carrizo Oil & Gas’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Carrizo Oil & Gas news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 203,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,101.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Pitts sold 22,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $267,739.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,517.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,523 shares of company stock worth $1,583,594. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRZO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 276.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the period.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

