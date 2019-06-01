BT Group – CLASS A (BT.A) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 217 ($2.84) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 268.08 ($3.50).

BT.A stock opened at GBX 193.76 ($2.53) on Tuesday. BT Group – CLASS A has a twelve month low of GBX 224.20 ($2.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 337.05 ($4.40).

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Matthew Key acquired 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £37,925 ($49,555.73). Also, insider Philip Jansen acquired 813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £1,796.73 ($2,347.75). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 20,189 shares of company stock valued at $4,151,753.

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

