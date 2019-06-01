BT Group – CLASS A (BT.A) Receives Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BT.A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 268.08 ($3.50).

Shares of LON BT.A opened at GBX 193.76 ($2.53) on Tuesday. BT Group – CLASS A has a twelve month low of GBX 224.20 ($2.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 337.05 ($4.40).

In related news, insider Jan du Plessis acquired 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £1,795.80 ($2,346.53). Also, insider Philip Jansen acquired 813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £1,796.73 ($2,347.75). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,189 shares of company stock worth $4,151,753.

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

