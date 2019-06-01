Calfrac Well Services (CFW) Price Target Cut to C$2.60

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$2.60 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CFW. TD Securities cut their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered Calfrac Well Services from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$5.00 target price (down from C$6.50) on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$3.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$5.04.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Shares of CFW opened at C$2.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.99 million and a P/E ratio of -5.30. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of C$2.03 and a twelve month high of C$7.32.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$498.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$535.01 million. Equities research analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services will post 0.0497674 EPS for the current year.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.