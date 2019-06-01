Calidus Resources Ltd (CAI) Insider David Reeves Buys 1,110,000 Shares

Calidus Resources Ltd (ASX:CAI) insider David Reeves acquired 1,110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,750.00 ($19,680.85).

Shares of CAI stock opened at A$0.03 ($0.02) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 million and a PE ratio of -8.67. Calidus Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of A$0.04 ($0.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Calidus Resources Company Profile

Calidus Resources Limited explores for gold properties. Its flagship property is the Warrawoona Gold project located in the East Pilbara district of the Pilbara Goldfield in Western Australia. The company is based in West Perth, Australia.

