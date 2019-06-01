California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 41,861 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 306.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,861 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 248.0% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Churchill Downs by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

In other news, Director R Alex Rankin acquired 500 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $101.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.22 per share, with a total value of $85,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $105.00 price target on Churchill Downs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $106.00 price target on Churchill Downs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.42.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $98.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.58 and a twelve month high of $103.00.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.23. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/01/california-public-employees-retirement-system-buys-41861-shares-of-churchill-downs-inc-chdn.html.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.