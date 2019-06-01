California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 149,052 Shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (MFA)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 656,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149,052 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,512,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243,649 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,009,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,863,000 after purchasing an additional 762,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,837,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,632 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,153,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,545,000 after purchasing an additional 833,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,720,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,125,000 after purchasing an additional 603,387 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MFA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JMP Securities lowered MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MFA FINL INC/SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.94.

Shares of MFA opened at $7.04 on Friday. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.51.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 62.34% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $61.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MFA FINL INC/SH Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

