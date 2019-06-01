California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 748,525 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,519 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $23,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 566.0% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Ifs Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.05.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.23. Devon Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Devon Energy Corp (DVN)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/01/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-lowers-position-in-devon-energy-corp-dvn.html.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.