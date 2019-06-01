Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 191,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,507 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 167,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,961 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 27,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 54,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 26,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,740,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,850,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CTL opened at $10.45 on Friday. Centurylink Inc has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.03%.

CTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.48 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Centurylink from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

In other Centurylink news, Chairman Harvey P. Perry purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $147,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,029.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 285,000 shares of company stock worth $3,153,880 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

