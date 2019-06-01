Canada Goose (GOOS) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (TSE:GOOS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from C$95.00 to C$82.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Canada Goose traded as low as C$45.25 and last traded at C$45.86, with a volume of 525890 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.94.

GOOS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canada Goose from C$90.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CSFB reduced their target price on Canada Goose from C$100.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on Canada Goose from C$92.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their target price on Canada Goose from C$104.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Canada Goose from C$84.00 to C$79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion and a PE ratio of 35.85.

Canada Goose Company Profile (TSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

