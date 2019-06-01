Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) PT Set at C$45.00 by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$45.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNQ. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$48.00.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$36.51 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$30.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.08. The stock has a market cap of $42.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.27 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.02915382872352 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 56.37%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.67, for a total value of C$198,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,421 shares in the company, valued at C$3,071,291.07.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

