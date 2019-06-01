CarMax, Inc (KMX) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 527,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,364 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $36,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,551,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,054,000 after buying an additional 26,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,181,000 after buying an additional 140,198 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CarMax by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,962,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,129,000 after buying an additional 53,495 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CarMax by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,404,000 after buying an additional 258,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $83,206,000.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $78.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. CarMax, Inc has a 52-week low of $55.24 and a 52-week high of $81.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 24.67%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.36.

In other news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $247,503.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 360,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $25,625,227.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 511,879 shares in the company, valued at $36,435,547.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 383,655 shares of company stock worth $27,437,638. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

