Central Securities Corp. (CET) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 499.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 9,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN CET opened at $28.74 on Friday. Central Securities Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $30.20.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned self managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. Central Securities Corp. was founded on October 1, 1929 and is based in New York City.

