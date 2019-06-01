Cerecor (CERC) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

“We value Cerecor based on a discounted cash flow (DCF) approach that ascribes a total value of $530M to the company’s marketed product portfolio, neurology-focused assets and ultra-rare early-stage product candidate pipeline.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst wrote.

CERC has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Cerecor in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerecor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cerecor from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cerecor from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Shares of CERC opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. Cerecor has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $7.65.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 million. Cerecor had a negative net margin of 226.50% and a negative return on equity of 120.67%. Research analysts forecast that Cerecor will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerecor news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 50,000 shares of Cerecor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $273,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 125,486 shares of Cerecor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $690,173.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 752,827 shares of company stock valued at $4,030,206 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the first quarter worth $60,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cerecor by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the first quarter worth $77,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerecor by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

