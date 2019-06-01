China Renaissance Securities Begins Coverage on Facebook (FB)

China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $245.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Facebook from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Facebook from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $209.66.

Facebook stock opened at $177.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $531.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. Facebook has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $218.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.97 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.60, for a total value of $129,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,187,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total value of $10,044,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,546,332 shares of company stock worth $274,404,394. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

